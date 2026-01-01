“Dental Intelligence lets us ask what we want out of our work. Before, we were just maintaining and not growing. With Dental Intelligence, we can manage all of that. It’s like having an extra employee telling us what we need to pay attention to. We know where we are and understand what we need to do to improve. It’s so simple to use and you don’t need to be tech-savvy. It has paid for itself many times over. ”

Alicia

Office Manager, Q Dental