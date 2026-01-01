If you’re a patient looking to book an appointment, please check your provider’s website for online scheduling options or contact them directly.
Dental Intelligence combines LocalMed's powerful online scheduling with actionable practice insights, automated patient engagement, streamlined payments, and so much more. Growing your dental practice is finally as simple and efficient as it should be.
Dentistry’s most trusted practice performance platform can help you save time, improve operations, and grow your business. Get a $50 gift card just for checking it out.
Let patients book directly from Google Search and Maps
Fill last-minute gaps in your schedule with ease
Reduce cancellations and protect production
See exactly where patients are booking from so you can optimize your marketing efforts
Control exactly when and how patients can book
“Dental Intelligence lets us ask what we want out of our work. Before, we were just maintaining and not growing. With Dental Intelligence, we can manage all of that. It’s like having an extra employee telling us what we need to pay attention to. We know where we are and understand what we need to do to improve. It’s so simple to use and you don’t need to be tech-savvy. It has paid for itself many times over. ”
Not using Dental Intelligence yet? Schedule a demo and start intelligently shaping the future of your practice today.
Dentistry’s most trusted practice performance platform can help you save time, improve operations, and grow your business. Get a $50 gift card just for checking it out!*
Experience dentistry's only all-in-one practice performance solution, with industry-leading analytics, patient engagement, online scheduling, payments, insurance management, and so much more.